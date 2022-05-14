Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Area Angling Rated Fair

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Lake level is low. Water temperature is in the mid-60s. Black Crappie – Fair: Find crappie along shore near woody structure; use small jigs and minnows.

Black Hawk Lake

The dredge is working in the east basin of the lake. The floating and submerged portions of pipe is marked with buoys. Dredge barges are marked with buoys; boaters should use caution and stay away from the equipment and pipe. Water levels are about 12 inches below the crest of the spillway. Surface water temperature is around 70 degrees. Water clarity is about 10 inches. Black Crappie – Fair: Most fish are 8- to 12-inches. Use small live minnows and marabou jigs fished from shore in Town Bay. Areas along the stone pier floating T dock, the fish house and along Ice House Point are the most popular spots. Walleye – Slow: As water temperatures warm and fish move into shore and start feeding more aggressively, use twisters, jigs tipped with medium-sized minnows or shallow diving crankbaits from shore.

Brushy Creek Lake

Water temperatures are warming; expect panfish action to pick up. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappie fishing can be productive with the warming water. Use a small live minnow fished on a jig in 5-10 feet of water near rocks and submerged trees. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use plastics and traditional bass lures along submerged woody structure near shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Try a small minnow on a jig near woody structure in 5-10 feet of water along shore.

North Twin Lake

With low water levels, boaters should use caution when launching boats. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs and minnows from shore and along the docks.

Storm Lake (incl Little Storm Lake)

Surface water temperatures are in the mid to upper 60s. All walleye between 19 and 25-inches must be immediately released unharmed at Storm Lake; no more than one walleye longer than 25-inches can be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small live minnows and small jigs along shore docks, lifts and anywhere with rocky structure. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or liver fished on the bottom along shore. Walleye – Fair: Walleye should start feeding more aggressively with warming water temperatures. Try fishing from shore with a lead head with a twister tail. Also try a jig with a crawler or tipped with a minnow. Shallow diving crankbaits can also work well from shore. Evenings may be most productive.

Surface water temperatures are around 70 degrees in most areas lakes.

Clear Lake

The lake is 4.4 inches above crest. Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. The fish cleaning station is open for the season. Clear Lake has a protected slot on walleye. All walleye between 17 and 22 inches must be immediately released unharmed. No more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow on the outside edge of the rushes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers on the wind-swept shore and spots where water is flowing into the lake. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are biting. Try trolling crankbaits or slip bobber fish a leech or minnow on the rock reefs and wind-swept points. White Bass – Fair. Yellow Bass – Slow: The yellow bass bite will pick up as the water temperature continues to warm.

Lake Cornelia

Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind-swept shore with cut bait or crawlers. Yellow Bass – Slow.

Rice Lake

Water temperatures are in the mid-60s. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Winnebago River

River levels continue to drop. Walleye – Slow: Try a jig and minnow in the current breaks below a dam.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

East Okoboji Lake

Lake temperature is in the mid-60s. The water level is 3 inches over crest. The walleye season is open. There has been a fairly good crappie bite recently. Anglers using electronics have been fairly successful finding schools of fish. Black Crappie – Good. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Minnewashta Lake

Black Crappie – Good.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Fair.

Spirit Lake

Water temperature is in the high 50s to lower 60s. The lake is 18 inches below crest, making launching boats more difficult. Courtesy docks are in place. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair. Yellow Perch – Fair.

West Okoboji Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 50s. The water level is 3 inches over crest. The walleye season is open. Black Crappie – Fair. Bluegill – Fair.

Courtesy docks are in place. Area water temperatures have been rising quickly due to very warm weather. Most lakes are in the 60s and at crest or higher levels. Water clarity has been fairly good on most area lakes.

For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are slowly stabilizing after recent showers. Fish eddies and current breaks. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a hook loaded with a crawler or chub. Northern Pike – Fair: Find pike in shallow vegetated areas out of current. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find smallies below the dams; use a hook tipped with a ringworm, twister tail or nightcrawler. Walleye – Fair: Try worms or minnows under a slip bobber with enough weight to get your bait near the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

Fourth season turkey hunting is open until May 14. Avoid wearing red, white, or blue colors to prevent misidentification by hunters. The 2022 Trout Stream Stocking calendar is available on our Trout Fishing webpage. Clarity is good on most streams. Brook Trout – Good: Numerous insect hatches on sunny afternoons. Use midge, caddis, mayfly or scud patterns for hungry brookies. Brown Trout – Excellent: Rain water flowing into streams is bringing a fresh supply of food for curious brownies. Try spinnerbaits or crankbaits near or around structure. Midge and gnat hatches remain strong. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Freshly stocked rainbow trout are waiting for anglers. Use small spinnerbaits, hair jigs or hooks tipped with a worm or minnow floating past structure or around large rocks.

Lake Hendricks

Water is stained brown. Water temperature is in the 40s. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are building nests in shallow water to prepare for spawning. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use a worm on a hook just off the bottom near stumps. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find fish in deeper water near shore with crankbaits or jig tipped with a brightly colored plastic tail.

Lake Meyer

Boat dock is in. Anglers are finding hit-and-miss action as water warms. Bluegill – Slow: Water temperatures are still cool. Find a cove out of the wind. Use an ice fishing jig tipped with a small piece of worm. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a chunk of worm or squished minnow fished off the bottom near stumps or other woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: With cooler temperatures, cast your line out with a slow retrieve. Fish drop-offs with crankbaits or a jig with plastic tail.

North Bear Creek

Bridge replacement work is starting on the Sacquitne Bridge on 360th St. Stream access and parking lot remain open; be courteous to workers. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked weekly from April through October.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are slowly falling after this week’s showers. Water clarity is fair. Water temperatures is in the 40s. White Sucker – Good: Use a piece of worm on a hook fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are rising slowly with poor clarity after this week’s rain. Water temperatures are in the low 60s. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Find deeper holes and eddies. Try fishing near the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching 10-inch walleye with a jig tipped with a natural colored twister tail in the edges of eddies. White Sucker – Good: Sucker fishing is heating up with warmer temperatures. Find fish off the bottom using a jig tipped with a worm.

Volga Lake

Water temperatures are warming slowly. Docks are in. The main park road will be closed weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to install a culvert. Access to park from Heron Rd. See park bulletin for more information. Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with plastic tails or minnows off jetties. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers finding gills off the jetties. Try a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Trophy-sized catfish are abundant in this lake. Use dead chub or squished minnow fished off the bottom near woody debris. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use crankbaits and a slow retrieve in drop-offs and around brush piles and other attracting structures.

Summer came early to NE Iowa. Chance of thunderstorms through the weekend with temperatures ranging from 50's to 80's. Most river and stream water levels rose between 1/2 to a foot with recent rain. Most are relatively clear.

Big Woods Lake

Anglers are catching crappie with the spawn now underway. Black Crappie – Fair: The lake is up, but concentrate your efforts in the shallows near structure; use a crappie minnow under a slip bobber or cast colored tube jigs.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

No reports on the Cedar River with recent river levels. Black Crappie – Fair: Cast and retrieve small crappie jigs in tailwater areas below dams. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Manchester District Streams

Manchester District trout streams are in excellent condition. Next week’s weather forecast should produce intense hatches for topwater fly fishing action. Brown Trout – Good: Use small jigs or spinnerbaits. Try fly fishing topwater with the upcoming warm weather. Rainbow Trout – Good: Try small jigs or spinnerbaits.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

A few reports of smallmouth bass being caught on the Maquoketa River. Water levels are higher than normal. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

North Prairie Lake

Anglers are still catching rainbow trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or panther martins.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

No reports on the Shell Rock River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

No reports on the Wapsipinicon River. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast spinnerbaits or crankbaits near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Cast a jig and plastic tipped with a half crawler or crankbaits.

Interior rivers remain above normal summer flows. Fishing has been hit-and-miss on most species. Area lakes are producing some crappie. Crappie are now spawning in the shallows of most lakes. Manchester District area trout streams are in excellent condition. Contact your local area bait shops for the most recent hot spots.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Water level is 10.9 feet at Lansing and is stable. Water is stained; some debris is coming downriver. Water temperature is 620degrees. Army road is closed due to high water. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Good: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Good: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures this week. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Good: The bite has improved post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Fair: Use hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Fair: Try hair jigs or drifting a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Water level at Lynxville fell to 620.9 and is expected to remain stable. Water clarity has improved; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are out at the dam. Water temperature is 65 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures this week. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or jerk baits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: The bite has improved post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Slow: Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Good: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or a piece of crawler; avoid the heavy current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Water level is 11.9 feet and is expected to remain stable. Water is stained; some debris is coming downriver. Rollers are all open at the dam. Water temperature is 58 degrees. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers are catching crappies in the flooded timber on crappie rigs with minnows. Bluegill – Fair: Use light tackle tipped with piece of worm in areas away from current along the weed edges in backwaters. Channel Catfish – Fair: Expect the catfish bite to pick up with a warm-up in temperatures this week. Try cut bait or crawlers fished along current breaks of side channels. Flathead Catfish – Good: The flathead bite is picking up with the warmer temperatures. Try a shiner or small bluegill for bait. Freshwater Drum – Fair: Freshwater drum bite is coming on. Use a weighted crawler rig in the current anywhere from shore. Largemouth Bass – Good: Cast jigs or crankbaits in woody cover in the shallows of backwaters. Northern Pike – Fair: The bite has improved post-spawn. Cast crankbaits off vegetation lines. Sauger – Slow: Some smaller sauger are being caught on twister tail jigs in tailwater areas. Try hair jigs with minnows in slacker current near tailwater areas. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Smallmouth are getting more active along main channel rock structure. Cast inline spinners or crankbaits along the faster current. Walleye – Slow: Use hair jigs or drift a crawler on three-way rigs in current breaks and structure near shoreline of the tailwaters or side channel structure. Yellow Perch – Fair: Perch bite has slowed this week. Try jigging minnows or use a piece of crawler.

Upper Mississippi River levels remain high, but stable. Anglers report a mixed bag of species with warmer temperatures this week. Water clarity is improved. Water temperature is near 60 degress. Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Iowa border of the Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches must be immediately released. One walleye over 27 inches may be kept. Walleye/sauger combined daily limit 6/possession 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are 12.0 feet at the Lock and Dam and 14.2 feet at the RR bridge. Water clarity is fair. Water levels are receding. Water temperature is around 64 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Check various harbors in Dubuque for bluegills; use a worm and bobber in 3 feet or less of water. Channel Catfish – Good: Channel cats are just starting to bite and being picked up occasionally by bluegill anglers in the backwaters. Northern Pike – Slow: Pike were reported frequently earlier this year, but not much lately. Expect them to be on the feed; their populations are quite robust on the River. Sauger – Slow: Walleye and sauger angling has started out slow in Pool 12; most anglers are using jig and minnow rigs. With warmer weather, it is hoped they start to move in on the wing dams. White Crappie – Good: Crappie are being taken in marina areas and backwaters. Use a minnow attached to small jig head in 3 feet of water or less. Yellow Perch – Good: Spring can be a good season to hit tailwater yellow perch. Minnow heads and worms are the preferred bait. Keep the worm short and straight on your hooks.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level at the Bellevue Lock is receding at near 12.8 feet. The water temperature is around 65 degrees. Boat ramps are open; some debris is floating due to higher water. The Bellevue DNR ramp is experiencing some minor flooding. The Lock and Dam gates are open. Bluegill – Good: Try a simple bobber and worm in the Sabula area where the wind is blowing toward shorelines. That is your warmest water. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike should start biting on sunny days; use gaudy white spinners. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Rainbow Trout – Good: The kids trout pond just north of the DNR station is stocked with rainbow trout. You can only keep two trout per child. This area will be full of aquatic vegetation in the late spring and summer, so now is the time to fish with your kids. Sauger – Slow: The bite has been somewhat slow, but some nice fish were reported. White Crappie – Good: Use small minnows in brush piles in backwater areas. Yellow Perch – Good: The bite has been good at times; most anglers are using worms for bait.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level at the Fulton Lock and Dam is steady at 12.3 feet, 1476 feet at Camanche, and 8.8 feet at Le Claire. Water temperature is around 65 degrees in the main channel. Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – Good: Small bluegills are being reported at Rock Creek when weather conditions have been tolerable. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike are spawning; no report on any angling for them. Paddlefish – No Report: Paddlefish season is closed for the year. Sauger – Slow: Boat ramps are all open, but angling has been slow. White Crappie – Fair: Some crappie are being taken in marina areas around docks. A few reported around the fallen trees at Rock Creek. Yellow Perch – No Report: Lots of small perch are in the system; the future for yellow perch fishing looks bright in Pool 14. The tailwaters can be a great early spot for perch when the ice recedes.

Mississippi River Pool 15

The water level is 12.6 feet at Rock Island and is still below action flood stage. The water temperature is near 68 degrees. Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – No Report: Try marina areas as few backwaters exist on Pool 15. Channel Catfish – Good: Pool 15 is home to a large population of channel catfish. The channel cats bite has just started with most people picking them up on worms

The weather improved this week; anglers are starting to hit the River. Water levels are slightly receding. Water temperatures have risen dramatically into the mid-60s. throughout the district.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 12.53 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. Bluegill – Fair: Some bluegills are being caught in Sunset Marina; use pieces of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some channel catfish are being caught on crawlers and stink baits around brush piles and snags. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass in Sylvan Slough. Use jigs and twister tails. Some white bass are also being caught in Sunset Marina. White Crappie – Fair: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber. Look for fish around brush piles in Sunset Marina or the Andalusia Island complex.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 11.74 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is rising slightly. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. The ramp at Big Timber is closed due to high water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or pieces of worm under a bobber around brush piles at Big Timber and Cleveland Slough. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. Some walleye can also be caught fishing along GPC. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Use jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles in Big Timber and Cleveland Slough.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 13.23 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is rising slightly. Flood stage is 15 feet. The gates are out of the water at the Lock and Dam. Fishing has been slow. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber or jigs and plastics around brush piles. Walleye – Slow: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Cast crankbaits or troll three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and minnows or minnows under a bobber around brush piles at Huron Island and Belle Pocket.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 9.34 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is steady. Flood stage is 10 feet. We have not received any fishing reports for this pool this week. Some boat ramps may be under water.

River stages are still high. River levels are forecast to fall by early next week. Main channel water clarity is fair to poor. Water temperature is 66-67 degrees.



SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is in the low 70s. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies have moved to 14-16 feet of water. Anglers are catching them using vertical jigging. Bluegill – Fair: A few bluegill are starting to move in shallow; crappie anglers are catching some while fishing in deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Getting a little more aggressive with the warming waters. Stick to the northside where the sun is heating up the water a little faster.

Lake Belva Deer

Water temperature is 70 degrees; a little warmer in the afternoon. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies remain in deeper water. We have passed the spawning temperatures in the water. A few are being caught in shallow. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are picking up bluegills in deeper water while crappie fishing. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try fishing the slopes of the mounds at the upper end of the lake and along the old creek channels at the lower end.

Lake Darling

Water temperature is 70 degrees; up from 59 degrees on Monday. Water clarity remains good. Black Crappie – Fair: Very few crappies moved in shallow to spawn. Anglers continue to catch them on slip bobber and minnow in 6 to 8 feet of water over the rock piles and brush piles. Water temperatures has passed by their spawning temperatures. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers are catching some nice bluegills while fishing for crappies using jigs. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are starting to move in shallow to feed on the little bluegills.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is in the upper 60s. Water is nice and clear. Pumps were put in at the fish cleaning stations last week. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have stayed out in deeper water. A few made it in shallow to spawn before it got too warm. Try a slip bobber and minnow in 8-10 feet of water. Bluegill – Fair: Most bluegills are still out in deeper water, but a few are moving into shallower water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Bass are starting to move in shallow to feed on bait fish. A few males are starting to pick out nesting sites.

For more information on the above lakes call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319- 694-2430.

Hawthorn Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Try small jigs along the shoreline as the water warms.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs along the shoreline. Try different colors until you find the right combo. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs around the shoreline.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Fair: Use small jigs and minnows around the flooded trees as the water warms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try plastics or spinnerbaits around structure.

Lake Wapello

Black Crappie – Fair: Anglers are catching some crappies with jigs. Look for structure to hold fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try rubber worms or other plastics fished around the cedar tree piles.

Ottumwa Park South Pond (Trout Pond)

Use small tube and twister jigs, casting spoons or live minnows fished under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 906.54 msl; recreation pool is 904 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels so make sure to properly drain, clean and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies are starting to bite, but are still not real aggressive. This should improve with warmer temperatures. Water temperature is in the upper 50s. Channel Catfish – Slow: Try dead chubs or shad sides. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching some walleyes with jig and minnow combos.

Red Haw Lake

Red Haw State Park is closed due to the damage from the tornado on March 5th.

Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 15. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Cast swimbaits, crankbaits or spoons.

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 15. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

The East Boat Ramp and 100th Street Boat ramp are open. The Williams Drive and West Boat Ramps will be closed until around Memorial Day. The Marina Boat Ramp will reopen soon. Black Crappie – Fair: Crappies have started to movie shallow. Try minnows under a float or cast panfish tube jigs, twister tails, and swimbaits near shoreline rock and treefalls. Walleye – Good: Catch walleye in the evenings from shore just before and after sunset; cast jigs with twister tails, swimbaits or live bait. Boat anglers can catch walleye jigging or trolling live bait rigs over humps, near points, and near creek channel drop-offs along flats. A good starting area is out from the marina around to the beach.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: Use twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs. White Bass – Good: Cast twister tails, swimbaits, spoons and in-line spinners below the dams in Des Moines. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Good: Try twister tails, swimbaits or live minnows on jigs below the dams in Des Moines and below Red Rock.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 8. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Red Rock Reservoir

White Crappie – Good: Try live minnows or panfish tube jigs near riprap and wood or twister tails in areas off the main lake protected from wind and wave action.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Trout were stocked on April 8. Cast inline spinners, spoons, small plastics or live bait under floats. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers contact Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Greenfield Lake

Crappies are spawning. Black Crappie – Fair: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Concentrate your effort around the jetties and along the dam. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.

Lake Anita

Black Crappie – Good: Look for spawning crappies on the sides of underwater reefs and around the jetties. Bluegill – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Boat anglers are catching 8-inch bluegills out of the cedar tree piles.

Nodaway Lake

Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie – Good: Crappies are spawning along the dam. Channel Catfish – No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish.

Prairie Rose Lake

Water clarity is good. Black Crappie – Good: Anglers report catching crappie around the jetties and on the sides of the underwater reefs. Bluegill – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Good.

Viking Lake

Viking lake is 3.5 feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Look for spawning crappie by fishing rocky shorelines; move often. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Anglers report catching 8- to 8.5-inch bluegill in the campground arm. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.

For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas .

Lake Icaria

Docks are in at all boat ramps. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 10-inches with jigs fished near rocky shoreline areas. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait along wind-blown shorelines to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

The dock is in at main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a jig tipped with live bait fished along rocky shoreline areas or weed lines to catch crappie up to 11-inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches with worms under a bobber fished along rocky shoreline areas.

Three Mile Lake

Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished near rocky shoreline areas. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs or crankbaits along weed lines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas .

Water temperature is in the mid-60s at most Mount Ayr district lakes.