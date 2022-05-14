BusinessNews

Hy-Vee Signs Statement of Support for the Nation’s Guard and Reserve (ESGR)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: May 12, 2022
ESGR Group Photo: Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee, and Rebecca Coady, chair of Iowa ESGR, stand with Jon Cox, Hy-Vee’s director of recruiting; Dave Mitchell, volunteer support technician, Iowa ESGR; Maj. James Foley, United States Army Reserve; and other members of the ESGR, United States Army and Navy Reserves and Iowa National Guard after signing the ESGR Statement of Support on May 10, 2022, at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa.

 This week, Hy-Vee, Inc. extended its support to veteran and active duty military member employees by joining the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) Statement of Support Program.

In a ceremony held at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa, representatives from the ESGR, United States Army and Navy Reserves, and Iowa National Guard attended the signing of the Statement of Support, which was signed by Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer, and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee. The mission of the Statement of Support Program is to increase employer support of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military.

ESGR Statement of Support Signing Photo: Georgia Van Gundy, executive vice president, chief administrative officer and chief customer officer for Hy-Vee, signs the ESGR Statement of Support with Rebecca Coady, chair of Iowa ESGR, on May 10, 2022, at the Ron Pearson Center in West Des Moines, Iowa.

 

By signing the Statement of Support, Hy-Vee pledges that:

  • It fully recognizes, honors, and complies with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.
  • It will provide managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.
  • It appreciates the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists and Veterans.
  • It will continually recognize and support our country’s Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

 

“Hy-Vee has long supported our nation’s active-duty and veteran military members through our Hy-Vee Homefront program,” Van Gundy said. “We are honored to extend that support by joining the ESGR Statement of Support Program to let our employees who are also members of the nation’s Guard and Reserve units know that we are here for them and will support them as they continue to serve our country.”

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 days agoLast Updated: May 12, 2022
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

ADVERTISEMENT

Back to top button