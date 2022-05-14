Exercise Caution on That First Summer Job

With schools in the area letting out soon, thousands of area teenagers are starting to apply for their first-ever summer jobs, and they may need to be aware of some common scams. Consumer advocate Michael Domke says one con that’s been making the rounds is to have a new employee cash a check and then pay back some of the money.

Area teens of various ages are only allowed to work a certain number of hours per week, so new workers will need to know those rules and make sure they’re not being asked to work too much. Mystery shopping might sound like an ideal job for some Iowa teens, but Domke says you need to do a little research first.

Domke says no legitimate job will require you to pay to sign up or to apply for a position.