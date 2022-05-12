HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Boys sectional results

CLASS 1A at Rice Lake

Lake Mills hosted the sectional tournament, meaning three teams would advance instead of just two. The Bulldogs dominated, shooting a 316 as a team. The low number was helped by a record-breaking performance from senior Bennett Berger. Berger shot a -3 32 on the front nine, one of the school records he broke. He then shot a 35 on the back for an 18-hole total of 67, which was the other school record he broke. Berger ran away from the competition, winning the event by 13 strokes.

Team Results – top three advance

Lake Mills 316 Newman Catholic 347 Bishop Garrigan 366 Northwood-Kensett 387 North Iowa 388 Saint Ansgar 434 West Hancock 456

Individual Top-10 – Top two from non-qualifying schools advance = BOLD

Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 67 Tim Castle, Newman Catholic 80 Garrett Ham, Lake Mills 82 Denton Kingland, Lake Mills 82 Bennett Suntken, Newman Catholic 84 Logan Knudson North Iowa 85 Austin Stene, lake Mills 85 Ethan Kuper, Bishop Garrigan 87 Drew Wilder, Northwood-Kensett 87 Zack Beukema, West Hancock 88

CLASS 2A at Clarmond Country Club

Team Results – top two advance

Grundy Center 312 Osage 334 North Union 337 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 342 Forest City 355 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 369 Belmond-Klemme 392 Central Springs 399

Individual Top-10 – Top two from non-qualifying schools advance = BOLD