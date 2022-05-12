Sports
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Boys sectional results
CLASS 1A at Rice Lake
Lake Mills hosted the sectional tournament, meaning three teams would advance instead of just two. The Bulldogs dominated, shooting a 316 as a team. The low number was helped by a record-breaking performance from senior Bennett Berger. Berger shot a -3 32 on the front nine, one of the school records he broke. He then shot a 35 on the back for an 18-hole total of 67, which was the other school record he broke. Berger ran away from the competition, winning the event by 13 strokes.
Team Results – top three advance
- Lake Mills 316
- Newman Catholic 347
- Bishop Garrigan 366
- Northwood-Kensett 387
- North Iowa 388
- Saint Ansgar 434
- West Hancock 456
Individual Top-10 – Top two from non-qualifying schools advance = BOLD
- Bennett Berger, Lake Mills 67
- Tim Castle, Newman Catholic 80
- Garrett Ham, Lake Mills 82
- Denton Kingland, Lake Mills 82
- Bennett Suntken, Newman Catholic 84
- Logan Knudson North Iowa 85
- Austin Stene, lake Mills 85
- Ethan Kuper, Bishop Garrigan 87
- Drew Wilder, Northwood-Kensett 87
- Zack Beukema, West Hancock 88
CLASS 2A at Clarmond Country Club
Team Results – top two advance
- Grundy Center 312
- Osage 334
- North Union 337
- Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 342
- Forest City 355
- Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 369
- Belmond-Klemme 392
- Central Springs 399
Individual Top-10 – Top two from non-qualifying schools advance = BOLD
- Ashton Martens, Grundy Center 74
- Colin Gordon, Grundy Center 79
- Jayden Scharper, Osage 79
- Dexter Whitehill, Grundy Center 79
- Ben Wegmann, Grundy Center 80
- Leo Glapperich, Osage 81
- Ashtin Willms, Belmond-Klemme 81
- Jack Harms, Forest City 81
- Chase Cummins, North Union 82
- Jacob Moore, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 83