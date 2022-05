The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach office in Thompson will be hosting an informational meeting about the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) tonight at 6pm. Program Coordinator Lori Nelson says EAB is now prevalent in both Winnebago and Hancock Counties.

Nelson says a number of topics will be covered.

Three facilitators will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information about the Emerald Ash Borer meeting, please call the Extension Office in Thompson at (641) 584-2261.