Student Organizes Bike Ride Fundraiser

An Iowa college student is organizing a fundraiser and a message of peace for Ukraine, in an effort stretching 75 miles long.

Anita Tamang, a senior at Luther College majoring in global health, and at least 20 other bicycle riders will embark on a daylong journey Saturday, starting in Rochester, Minnesota and ending at Luther’s campus in Decorah.

Tamang said she has long dreamed about leading a long ride to raise awareness for a good cause but could never pinpoint one. And then, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine added urgency.

She received guidance and inspiration from a professor at her school who is a native of Ukraine. A GoFundMe page has been set up in conjunction with the ride. Donations will go to a local oncology clinic in Ukraine, where the educator’s mother works.

Organizers added if there is anything left, it will be given to internally displaced people to address current gaps in care.

Tamang emphasized she hopes the endurance of a long bike ride conveys the importance of community members in the Midwest and elsewhere staying committed in calling for world peace.

She pointed out those taking part in the ride will display imagery calling attention to the issue. Students and others supportive of the effort are encouraged to share messages on social media to raise more awareness.