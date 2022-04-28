Ernst: Inflation Top Concern on 99 County Tour

After visiting over 20 counties over the past two weeks on her 99 County Tour, including at public town hall meetings, visits with several Iowa small businesses, and meetings with farmers and agriculture workers, U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) said the top concern she heard from Iowans was skyrocketing inflation under President Biden.

Ernst said she also heard about rising energy costs, which have made it more difficult for farmers to continue feeding and fueling the world. Ernst noted that the price of fuel has gone up since President Biden’s inauguration and called on the administration to tap into our domestic energy resources and to put Americans to work.