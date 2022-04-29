AudioHealth & LivingMediaNews
May 17th Celebrations Planned for May 2nd in Lake Mills
May 17th is traditionally celebrated in Norway as Constitution Day when on that day in 1814, the Norwegian Constitution was signed. The constitution declared Norway to be an independent kingdom in an attempt to avoid being ceded to Sweden after Denmark and Norway’s devastating defeat in the Napoleonic Wars.
KIOW’s Roger Tveiten has complete details on a local celebration coming up on May 2nd.
For more information, call 641-590-0438.