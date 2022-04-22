On Saturday, January 22, 2022 Kathryn (Katy) Ellen Whyte Dunn passed away at University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City, Iowa after a short illness.

Memorial Services for Katy Dunn will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Lake Lutheran Church, 3250 190th Street, rural Goldfield, Iowa with Pastor Ron Rasmussen officiating.

Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

