Forest City YMCA to Lauch Blast Ball

Advertisement

Spring is already in the area and with it come the outdoor activities for kids and adults. The Forest City YMCA is signing up youth to play an interesting version of T-Ball according to YMCA Director of Activities Tony Reynolds.

For those who are unfamiliar with Blast Ball, it is a variation on the idea behind T-Ball and creates a lot more involvement between the players.

While the premise is simple, there actually is a lot to the concept of the game according to Reynolds.

Those who want to sign their child up for Blast Ball or any of the new spring programs can call the Forest City YMCA at (641) 585-5220.