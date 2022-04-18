Winnebago Conservation Tackling Two Large Issues

Advertisement

The Winnebago County Conservation Board met last week to review two major projects which need their attention. The first is a drainage system which needs work to be done. According to Board Director Robert Schwartz, the board is considering its options.

The project will involve more than just approval from the Conservation Board according to Schwartz.

The board also reviewed the current status of funding for the planned Environmental Education Center on Highway 69 between Forest City and Lake Mills. The site is centrally located between all of the cities in the county with the hope of expanding educational awareness of the Winnebago County environment and ecosystem.

Fundraising is progressing well, and the hope is to begin breaking ground this year. Schwartz stated that the floor plans for the center have been changed to meet the current revenue stream from the fund raising and to bring down the cost of construction.