Sandra Block, 77, of Klemme, passed away peacefully at Concord Care Center in Garner on Friday, April 15, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m., Thursday, April 21st at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Inurnment will be at Ell Township Cemetery in Klemme.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, April 20th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner.

Memorials may be directed to Hancock County Relay for Life or Gateway Hospice.

Sandra Fay Newman was born on September 8, 1944, to parents Clarence and Claudia (Femrite) Newman in Tracy, Minnesota. She was baptized in the Amiret Methodist Church and was later confirmed at the Marshall Methodist Church. Sandy began her education at the Amiret Public School and completed it at Marshall Public Schools, graduating in 1962. She received her Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees both in Elementary Education at Minnesota State University, Mankato, (formerly Mankato State College). Sandy taught at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for six years and then six years at Garner, Iowa.

Sandy married Harlan L. Block on December 27, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Marshall. The couple then moved to Harlan’s hometown of Klemme, Iowa, where they raised their son Nathan. In the 1990’s and early 2000’s, Sandy worked as the assistant activity director at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Sandy was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner where she held several positions including former member of the bell choir, Christian Education teacher, church council secretary, and current member of LWML. In the community, Sandy was a former member of Beta Sigma Phi and a current member of Potpourri Club and Book Club. She loved to travel, go birdwatching, play cards, do crossword puzzles, and read. Sandy was a fixture at all of her grandchildren’s activities as their number one, unapologetically and completely biased fan. She also treasured her friends and loved maintaining old friendships, especially those from her Albert Lea days.

Treatment for Hodgkin’s disease in 1969 spared Sandy’s life but came with a price. She claimed Jeremiah 29:11 to help carry her through her life. “I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” It was renal failure that touched her life most deeply when her daughter-in-law, Kathleen Colsch Block, donated a kidney to her in October 2005. May God bless her.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Harlan, of Klemme; her son Nathan (Kathleen) of Waukon, five grandchildren Ashley (Nick) Dougherty of Waukon, Carter Fuhrman of Iowa City, Tyler, Caleb, and Trevor Block, and one great-grandson Cole Dougherty, all of Waukon, and all the loves of her life. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law D’Ann Newman and Lois Eenhuis, five nephews, one niece, cousins, other relatives, and treasured friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Robert Newman.

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith—not through me, but with all confidence in Jesus. –2 Tim. 4:7