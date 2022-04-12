Obits
Ann M. Haes
Ann M. Haes, 98, of Garner, died Monday, April 11, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.
A memorial service will be held 1:30 p.m., Thursday, April 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Joseph Sevcik officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Garner.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday.
Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
CATALDO FUNERAL HOME
760 Center Avenue
Garner, IA 50438
PH 641.923.2841
Fax: 1-888-810-8495