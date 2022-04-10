Wonsmos Sentenced on Animal Abuse Charges

Advertisement

Tyler Wonsmos of Forest City, pled guilty to “Animal Abuse Causing Death,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on February 9, 2022. Wonsmos was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs. The fine was suspended.

Wonsmos was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services and as a term of probation, Wonsmos was ordered to complete long-term inpatient and aftercare substance abuse and mental health treatment.