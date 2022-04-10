Crime & PoliceNews

Perrott Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Jesse Perrott of Algona pled guilty to “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, and “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2021. 

For each count, Perrot was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.  The fines and prison sentences were suspended, and Perrott was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.  The prison sentences were ordered to be served consecutively with each other and Kossuth County Case No. FECR011193.

 

