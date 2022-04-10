Hancock County Board to Meet

Advertisement

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to discuss possibly using Snyder and Associates regarding county representation and inspection services for Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project. The board will vote on whether to go forward with the idea.

Hancock County Secondary Roads Engineer Jeremy Purvis will update the board on projects, road resurfacing, gravel rock needs, and repairs to secondary roads in the county. He will offer a report to the board to consider.

Hancock County Treasurer Deb Engstler wants the board to consider what to do with county held tax certificates. There are four that are in question which the board must act on during the meeting.

After hearing from the Hancock County Auditor, Recorder, and Sheriff who will submit quarterly reports, the board will turn its attention to mental health services. They must decide where to assign office space for Central Iowa Community Services who supply mental health assistance to the county.