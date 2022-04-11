College Baseball and Softball: Warriors drop conference games

Advertisement

Both the Waldorf baseball and softball teams were in action this weekend. The Waldorf baseball team played in Forest City against #10 Bellevue, and the softball team was at Mayville State.

BASEBALL

Game 1 #10 Bellevue 20 Waldorf 11

Game 2 #10 Bellevue 11 Waldorf 0

Game 3 #10 Bellevue 20 Waldorf 1

Game 4 # 10 Bellevue 14 Waldorf 8

The Warriors are now 7-24 overall and 6-10 in the NSAA.

NEXT GAME – Tuesday, April 12th at home 5;00 PM

Softball

Game 1 Mayville State 6 Waldorf 4

Game 2 Mayville State 14 Waldorf 1

Game 3 & 4 – Cancelled

5-17 overall 5-5 conference