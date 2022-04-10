Wright County Board to Discuss Low Income Assistance

Advertisement

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Courthouse basement in Clarion. The meeting will begin by hearing from Wright County Engineer Adam Clemons on the current state of secondary roads in the county. This will include current and future projects, resurfacing, repairs, and general roadwork.

The board will receive quarterly reports from the Wright County Recorder and Auditor. They will receive a monthly report from the Wright County Sheriff.

The board will take action on the 28E Agreement with Upper Des Moines Opportunity to provide services to low-income, the elderly, and people with disabilities in Wright County.

At 9:30am, the board will hold a Budget Amendment hearing for the fiscal year 2021-22. That will be followed by a completion report on a lower ditch construction in Drainage District 117. The board is expected to set a completion hearing for April 25 at 10am.