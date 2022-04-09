Knudtson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Advertisement

Andrew Knudtson of Forest City, in Case No. FECR018821, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Methamphetamine),” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 2, 2022.

Knudtson was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine and prison sentence were suspended and Knudtson was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Knudtson was placed at a residential correctional facility for a period of 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved. Knudtson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations.