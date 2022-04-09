North Iowa Outdoors: Turkey hunters Reminded – New Law Allowing .410 Becomes Effective on July 1

Advertisement

The Iowa Legislature recently passed a law allowing .410s as a legal method of take to hunt wild turkeys. This new law will be effective beginning July 1, 2022, and DNR will develop rules to implement the new law.

“This is just a reminder to our hunters that our seasons and regulations are set up to a year ahead of time and, like other regulations changes, we incorporate the new laws into our upcoming seasons,” said Todd Bishop, chief of wildlife for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Laws passed by the Iowa Legislature become effective on July 1, unless specifically written to become effective upon the governor’s signature.

Iowa’s spring turkey season begins April 8 with the youth only season, followed by the general turkey hunting seasons.