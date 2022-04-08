Hufstedler Sentenced on Burglary Charges

Advertisement

Brandon Hufstedler of Mason City was sentenced on the charges of “Burglary in the Third Degree,” a class D felony, and “Theft in the Second Degree,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on March 25, 2021.

For each count, Hufstedler was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay $1,025.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fines were suspended. The prisons sentences were ordered to run concurrent to each other and consecutive to Cerro Gordo County Case Nos. FECR031008 and FECR030551.