Edwards Sentenced on Possession Charges

Thomas Edwards of Irving, Texas, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 14, 2021. Edwards was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $130.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Edwards was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with treatment recommendations. Edwards was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services.