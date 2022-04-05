Carlin Wants to Eliminate the Death Tax

Advertisement

Jim Carlin is running against U. S. Senator Chuck Grassley in the upcoming primary. Carlin is a known supporter of saving family farms and allowing farmers to make a living. Carlin stated that there are ways to accomplish this.

Farmers now have to make a number of future plans in order to retain farmland that has been in the family for sometimes as much as over 100 years.

Currently chemicals are one of the biggest production and purchasing problems. Fertilizers are available for now, but that could change in the fall.

One of the biggest issues according to Senator Chuck Grassley is the lack of true appreciation of farming in the United States Senate.

Both agree that more needs to be done to help the Iowa farmer.