Clarion Coin Club Show is Saturday

The annual spring coin show, sponsored by the 50 members of the Clarion Coin Club, is Saturday at the Heartland Museum in Clarion. The hours for the free admission event are from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Rodger Tveiten is one of the organizers of the event.

Expect 24 tables of collectible coins, tokens, currency, gold, silver, coin books, collecting supplies, sports cards and more.

Tveiten also stated that there will be buyers present and the event is family friendly. The museum is located at 119 Ninth Street Southwest in Clarion. Call club president Boyd LaRue at 515-460-5682 for full show particulars.

The Clarion Coin Club is one of the oldest coin clubs in Iowa and members come from many communities. The club meets once a month, including the summer months.

New members are welcome.