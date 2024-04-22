Meetings & AgendasNewsWright

Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 mins agoLast Updated: April 22, 2024
Wright County Supervisors left to right: Rick Rasmussen, Chairman Dean Kluss, and Karl Helgevold

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. 9:15 a.m. Hold the Budget Hearing on the Wright County Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025
7. Review and act on Resolution 2024-15 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Wright County
Budget
8. Courtney Morris, Drainage Administrator
a. Review and take action on McClure Engineering invoice for the Summit Carbon
Solution Pipeline expenses
9. Jeremy Abbas, Planning &amp; Zoning Coordinator
a. Report in reference to Floodplain Ordinance #68
10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
11. Old Business.
12. New Business.
13. Update on meetings.

