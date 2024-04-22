Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.

2. Approve tentative agenda.

3. Approve minutes of last meeting.

4. Approve claims for payment.

5. Open forum for public input.

6. 9:15 a.m. Hold the Budget Hearing on the Wright County Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025

7. Review and act on Resolution 2024-15 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Wright County

Budget

8. Courtney Morris, Drainage Administrator

a. Review and take action on McClure Engineering invoice for the Summit Carbon

Solution Pipeline expenses

9. Jeremy Abbas, Planning & Zoning Coordinator

a. Report in reference to Floodplain Ordinance #68

10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer

a. Secondary Roads Update

11. Old Business.

12. New Business.

13. Update on meetings.