Wright County Board of Supervisors Meeting 4/22/24 (LIVE)
The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this highlighted link:
https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09
The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Convene meeting at 9:00 a.m.
2. Approve tentative agenda.
3. Approve minutes of last meeting.
4. Approve claims for payment.
5. Open forum for public input.
6. 9:15 a.m. Hold the Budget Hearing on the Wright County Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-2025
7. Review and act on Resolution 2024-15 to adopt the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 Wright County
Budget
8. Courtney Morris, Drainage Administrator
a. Review and take action on McClure Engineering invoice for the Summit Carbon
Solution Pipeline expenses
9. Jeremy Abbas, Planning & Zoning Coordinator
a. Report in reference to Floodplain Ordinance #68
10. Adam Clemons, Wright County Engineer
a. Secondary Roads Update
11. Old Business.
12. New Business.
13. Update on meetings.