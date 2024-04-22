Pauline D. (Conley) Fjetland, 91, of Goldfield, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Van Diest Medical Center in Webster City, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 1:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion. Burial will be at Glenwood Cemetery in Goldfield.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com

Ewing Funeral Home

1801 Central Avenue East

Clarion, Iowa, 50525

515-532-2233