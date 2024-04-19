Jeffrey Alan Leden, age 69, husband of the Reverend Leila Blackburn, died, April 16, 2024, at his home in Belmond, Iowa.

Public funeral services will be Monday, April 22, 2024, at 10:30 AM at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street S.E., Belmond. Pastor James Gochenouer will be officiating. Burial will be in the Fort Dodge Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Dodge, Iowa.

Public visitation will be Sunday at the Belmond United Methodist Church from 4-6 PM and will continue at the church Monday from 9:30-10:30 AM.

The family suggests those wishing to express their sympathies with a memorial in Jeff’s memory consider the Belmond United Methodist Church, to his family, or the donor’s choice.

The funeral service will be live streamed on the Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, Facebook page for those unable to attend the services in person. Just LIKE the page to view.

