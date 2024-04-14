Worth County Board to Establish EMS Districts

The Worth County Board of Supervisors have scheduled a meeting for Monday morning beginning at 8:30am. You can view the meeting live by going to kiow.com or b1031.com. the meeting will center around several key issues.

The first of these is to accept an offer to sell real estate and an Economic Development Agreement. The board will make a final evaluation on these. Then they will hold two public hearings. The first concerns the establishment of the Southeast Worth County EMS District which will start at 9:00 A.M. The second concerns the establishment of the West Worth County EMS District which begins at 9:30 A.M.

Resolutions on each of these issues will be considered for approval.

The board will then turn to issues such as the Water System Improvement Project and further discussion on emergency medical services in the county.