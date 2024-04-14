Forest City Council to Meet on Monday at the EMS Building

The Forest City Council will hold their council meeting at the EMS / Fire Department located at 107 US-69 South, Forest City Ia. 50436. The meeting is open to the public and will take place at 5pm. The site was selected to accommodate residents for the public hearing on the 2024 Street Reconstruction Project.

The council will also look into the runway project at the Forest City Airport. They will award the project to Heartland Asphalt of Mason City in order to repave Runway 15/33. They will also approve Task Order No. 4 to McClure for Construction Management, Administration and Observation Services for the Forest City Municipal Airport. The council will also approve Quality Assurance Material Testing Agreement with Chosen Valley and approve submittal of a Grant Application to the FAA where the FAA will provide 90% of the funding for the project provided the city has a 10% local match.

The council will have a final approval of the 2025 budget along with receiving quotes for a new police car which will total $49,330.