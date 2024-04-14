NewsPolitics & Government

Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor3 mins agoLast Updated: April 12, 2024
In this week's roundup: Inflation on the rise, my work for Iowa agriculture, and a new section of my newsletter called the "4th District Fun Fact."
INFLATION RISES FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT MONTH
Thanks to Bidenomics, inflation rose again for the third straight month.
Coupled with President Biden’s $7.3-trillion budget proposal, American families are also paying an extra $1,000 for gas, groceries, and other necessities every month compared to just three years ago.
Wasteful government spending has consequences, and our families, farmers, and businesses are paying the price.
WORKING TO MAKE THE ENHANCED STANDARD DEDUCTION PERMANENT
Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Americans benefit from the enhanced standard deduction and keep more of their hard-earned money — the way that it should be.
But this provision expires soon.
That’s why — as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee — I’m working to make the enhanced standard deduction permanent to lower taxes for our families.
MEETING WITH IOWA PORK PRODUCERS
I always enjoy having the Iowa Pork Producers Association in my office to discuss our shared work to support our hog farmers.
In Congress, I’m working to overturn California’s costly Prop 12 mandates, open new export markets for our pork, and fund animal disease prevention efforts at the federal level to keep our livestock healthy.
SITTING DOWN WITH MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AND BRIGADIER GENERAL MARK MUCKEY
On Wednesday, I met with Major General Stephen Osborn, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, and Brigadier General Mark Muckey, Deputy Adjutant General of the Iowa Air National Guard.
I received an update about the runway project at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.
I appreciate everything that they do to serve our state.
MEETING WITH SMALL AND INDEPENDENT INSURANCE AGENTS FROM IOWA
Earlier in the week, I had the opportunity to chat with small and independent insurance agents from Iowa.
We talked about the importance of making the 20% qualified business income deduction permanent and strengthening crop insurance for our farmers and producers.
ECONOMIC GROWTH IN CARROLL COUNTY!
On Tuesday, my Regional Director based out of Council Bluffs — Abby — attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Hub 712 in Carroll.
This public-private partnership will support small businesses and power economic growth in Carroll County and the surrounding region!
STANDING UP FOR OUR FARMERS AND BIOFUELS PRODUCERS
I appreciate Kelly Nieuwenhuis for serving on my Agriculture Advisory Board and thank him for his advocacy on behalf of Iowa agriculture and biofuels.
I’ll continue my work to open new export markets for biofuels and pass a strong Farm Bill for our farmers and producers.
HELPING OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT COVER VETERINARY EXPENSES FOR THEIR POLICE DOGS
The Sac County Sheriff’s Office just received a protective vest for their police K9, Remo. This is great news for Sac County!
My Honoring Police Officer and K9 Service Act would also help police dogs like Remo receive the high-quality veterinary care that they need to serve and protect our families and communities.
RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR SIOUX COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH PARTNERS IN ORANGE CITY
The other day, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison — Wes — attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Sioux County Community Health Partners in Orange City.
Serving on the House Ways and Means Committee, ensuring that our families have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare is a top priority for me.
4TH DISTRICT FUN FACT: WORLD’S LARGEST POPCORN BALL!
For those who have been faithfully reading my newsletter, you’ll notice that this is a new section. Starting today, I will begin to share fun facts from communities across the 4th Congressional District!
Today’s fun fact comes to us from Sac City, Iowa — home to the world’s largest popcorn ball. It weighs roughly 9,370 pounds and stands more than eight feet tall!
The picture below was taken while I was in Sac City in early 2022 for my 36 County Tour.
ONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO CATHY BISHOP OF SERGEANT BLUFF!
Congratulations to Cathy Bishop of Sergeant Bluff who was recognized last month as Iowa’s Small Business Person of the Year!
Cathy is the President of Aggies, Inc., which is a BBQ catering business in Sergeant Bluff.
MY WEEKLY COLUMN: THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS “CANCELING” STUDENT-LOAN DEBT
Personal responsibility and accountability are virtues fundamental to any functioning society. Everyone makes decisions based on different goals and aspirations, and we are all ultimately responsible for the choices that we make. Yet, contrary to common sense, President Biden has decided that people who signed paperwork to take out student loans and have a legal and financial obligation to repay them are entitled to debt forgiveness at the expense of American taxpayers.
As a result, the Biden administration has, to date, forgiven roughly $146 billion in student-loan debt. This is not only an insult to Americans nationwide who responsibly pay their own bills and work hard to make an honest living, but also disastrous for our worsening fiscal health.
Read more in my weekly column below!
Photo of AJ Taylor

AJ Taylor

