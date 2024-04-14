Sunday Talk: Feenstra on the Past Week

\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn this week's roundup: Inflation on the rise, my work for Iowa agriculture, and a new section of my newsletter called the "4th District Fun Fact." INFLATION RISES FOR THE THIRD STRAIGHT MONTH

Thanks to Bidenomics, inflation rose again for the third straight month.

Coupled with President Biden's $7.3-trillion budget proposal, American families are also paying an extra $1,000 for gas, groceries, and other necessities every month compared to just three years ago.

Wasteful government spending has consequences, and our families, farmers, and businesses are paying the price.

Inflation accelerates more than expected in March as...

The Labor Department on Wednesday released the closely watched March consumer price index report, revealing just how hot inflation was running last month.

Read more
www.foxbusiness.com

WORKING TO MAKE THE ENHANCED STANDARD DEDUCTION PERMANENT

Thanks to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Americans benefit from the enhanced standard deduction and keep more of their hard-earned money — the way that it should be.

But this provision expires soon.

That's why — as a member of the House Ways and Means Committee — I'm working to make the enhanced standard deduction permanent to lower taxes for our families. Not only is the process time-consuming and complex, but also discouraging as taxpayers see a large percentage of their earnings disappear into the depths of the ...\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nthehill.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH IOWA PORK PRODUCERS\r\n\r\nI always enjoy having the Iowa Pork Producers Association in my office to discuss our shared work to support our hog farmers.\r\n\r\nIn Congress, I\u2019m working to overturn California\u2019s costly\u00a0Prop 12\u00a0mandates, open new export markets for our pork, and fund animal disease prevention efforts at the federal level to keep our livestock healthy.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSITTING DOWN WITH MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN OSBORN AND BRIGADIER GENERAL MARK MUCKEY\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, I met with Major General Stephen Osborn, Adjutant General of the Iowa National Guard, and Brigadier General Mark Muckey, Deputy Adjutant General of the Iowa Air National Guard.\r\n\r\nI received an update about the runway project at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City.\r\n\r\nI appreciate everything that they do to serve our state.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMEETING WITH SMALL AND INDEPENDENT INSURANCE AGENTS FROM IOWA\r\n\r\nEarlier in the week, I had the opportunity to chat with small and independent insurance agents from Iowa.\r\n\r\nWe talked about the importance of making the 20% qualified business income deduction permanent and strengthening crop insurance for our farmers and producers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nECONOMIC GROWTH IN CARROLL COUNTY!\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, my Regional Director based out of Council Bluffs \u2014 Abby \u2014 attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Hub 712 in Carroll.\r\n\r\nThis public-private partnership will support small businesses and power economic growth in Carroll County and the surrounding region!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSTANDING UP FOR OUR FARMERS AND BIOFUELS PRODUCERS\r\n\r\nI appreciate Kelly Nieuwenhuis for serving on my Agriculture Advisory Board and thank him for his advocacy on behalf of Iowa agriculture and biofuels.\r\n\r\nI'll continue my work to open new export markets for biofuels and pass a strong Farm Bill for our farmers and producers.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLetter: Feenstra stands up for biofuels, farms\r\n\r\nTo The REVIEW:\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.nwestiowa.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHELPING OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT COVER VETERINARY EXPENSES FOR THEIR POLICE DOGS\r\n\r\nThe Sac County Sheriff's Office just received a protective vest for their police K9, Remo. This is great news for Sac County!\r\n\r\nMy Honoring Police Officer and K9 Service Act would also help police dogs like Remo receive the high-quality veterinary care that they need to serve and protect our families and communities.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSac County Sheriff's K9 Remo Receives Protective Vest...\r\n\r\nSac County Sheriff's Office K9 Remo is now equipped with a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a generous donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The vest bears the embroidered sentiment "In\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.1380kcim.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY FOR SIOUX COUNTY COMMUNITY HEALTH PARTNERS IN ORANGE CITY\r\n\r\nThe other day, my Agriculture and Manufacturing Liaison \u2014 Wes \u2014 attended the ribbon cutting ceremony for Sioux County Community Health Partners in Orange City.\r\n\r\nServing on\u00a0the House Ways and Means Committee, ensuring that our families have access to high-quality, affordable healthcare is a top priority for me.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n4TH DISTRICT FUN FACT: WORLD'S LARGEST POPCORN BALL!\r\n\r\nFor those who have been faithfully reading my newsletter, you'll notice that this is a new section. Starting today, I will begin to share fun facts from communities across the 4th Congressional District!\r\n\r\nToday's fun fact comes to us from Sac City, Iowa \u2014 home to the world's largest popcorn ball. It weighs roughly 9,370 pounds and stands more than eight feet tall!\r\n\r\nThe picture below was taken while I was in Sac City in early 2022 for my 36 County Tour.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nONE LAST THING: CONGRATULATIONS TO CATHY BISHOP OF SERGEANT BLUFF!\r\n\r\nCongratulations to Cathy Bishop of Sergeant Bluff who was recognized last month as Iowa's Small Business Person of the Year!\r\n\r\nCathy is the President of Aggies, Inc., which is a BBQ catering business in Sergeant Bluff.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSergeant Bluff woman being honored as Iowa's Small...\r\n\r\nThis year's Iowa Business Person of the Year Award will honor Cathy Bishop of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.\r\n\r\nRead more\r\nwww.ktiv.com\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nMY WEEKLY COLUMN: THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS "CANCELING" STUDENT-LOAN DEBT\r\n\r\nPersonal responsibility and accountability are virtues fundamental to any functioning society. Everyone makes decisions based on different goals and aspirations, and we are all ultimately responsible for the choices that we make. Yet, contrary to common sense, President Biden has decided that people who signed paperwork to take out student loans and have a legal and financial obligation to repay them are entitled to debt forgiveness at the expense of American taxpayers.\r\n\r\nAs a result, the Biden administration has, to date, forgiven roughly $146 billion in student-loan debt. Read more in my weekly column below! MY WEEKLY COLUMN: THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS "CANCELING" STUDENT-LOAN DEBT

Personal responsibility and accountability are virtues fundamental to any functioning society. Everyone makes decisions based on different goals and aspirations, and we are all ultimately responsible for the choices that we make.

Read more
feenstra.house.gov

CLOSING POLL FOR THE DAY

Do you think that the President should submit a balanced budget to Congress?

LAST WEEK'S POLL RESULTS: Do you support passage of the Farm Bill?

Yes - 62%

No - 16%

Unsure/Indifferent - 22%

If you have more thoughts on this week's question, feel free to leave your comments on my official website HERE.