North Iowa Area Community College Earns Reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Commission

The Board of Directors of North Iowa Area Community College (NIACC) proudly announces that NIACC has successfully earned reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Commission (HLC). This achievement reaffirms the college’s commitment to academic excellence, continuous improvement, and its significant role in higher education within the community and beyond.

Following a rigorous evaluation process, which included a comprehensive self-study report and an extensive site visit by a team of HLC peer reviewers, NIACC has met all criteria for accreditation with distinction. “The reaccreditation is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff, and administration to providing high-quality education and student support services,” said Dr. Steve Schulz, NIACC President.

“This milestone is more than a mark of excellence; it’s a reflection of the hard work and dedication of every member of the NIACC community,” said Cathy Rottinghaus, Board President. “Reaccreditation assures our students, parents, and the communities we serve that NIACC adheres to the highest standards of educational quality and institutional effectiveness.”

The HLC reaccreditation covers all aspects of NIACC’s operation, including its academic offerings, governance and administration, mission, finances, and resources. It also ensures that NIACC can continue to offer federal financial aid to students and facilitates the transfer of credits to other institutions.

“Looking ahead, NIACC is committed to building on this success by continuing to enhance its academic programs, student services, and community engagement efforts,” said Schulz. “The college remains dedicated to its mission of enriching lives through comprehensive, accessible, quality education and training in a supportive community.”