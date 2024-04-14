Sunday Talk: Rowley on Iowa Senate Budget Work

Technically this was the last full week while next week the 100 days of this 2024 session concludes on Tuesday the 16th. In reality we still have budgets to work on through the Appropriations Committee, in addition to several bills waiting to come to the floor in Ways & Means. So, there is no guarantee we will adjourn by that date. In the meantime, this week we focused on moving bills off the floor on to the Governor’s office and moving eligible bills through committee for next week.

A growing number of bills were signed into law by Governor Reynolds including several I floor managed including:

HF 2100 – Reinsurance requirements for all state and county mutual insurance companies.

HF 2263 – Regarding the commissioner of insurance’s authority regarding producers and producer agencies.

HF 2265 – Regarding personal lines companies giving 60 days notice in the event of an insurance customer’s policy non-renewal or cancellation.

HF 2362 – Re: service contracts regulation.

These bills came out of the Commerce Committee.

This week Governor Reynolds signed the Foreign Land Bill, HF 2204. This law sets specific requirements regarding foreign land ownership of our state’s agricultural land. While Iowa has some of the toughest laws already in place, we’ve seen foreign adversaries including China pursue their interest in purchasing farmland not only in Iowa, but throughout the Midwestern states.

Iowa produces 10% of the nation’s food supply. We also rank as the top producer of biofuels. In recent years it has become increasingly obvious Iowa’s food production is not only an economic factor in the world but it is a national security risk as well. This law draws a line in the sand to protect our Iowa farmland.

HF 2586 allows school employees of school districts, private schools, and institutions of higher education to be issued a professional permit to carry weapons. The employee must complete a firearm safety training course before getting a permit. They must not be on the list of those ineligible for a permit to carry weapons (IA Code section 724.8). A school employee issued a permit to carry must take a one-time, in-person legal training approved by DPS that includes training on qualified immunity. The employee must take annual emergency medical and communications training approved by DPS. DPS must implement required annual live scenario training, and quarterly live firearm training for school employees of school districts, private schools and institutions of higher education that opt into participating in professional permitting of school employees. A school employee issued a professional permit to carry by DPS, who is up to date with DPS-approved training and their school district, are entitled to qualified immunity from criminal or civil liability. The identity of any school employee issued a permit to carry must be confidential. School employees are not required to obtain a permit to carry as it is wholly volunteer.

The bill is the result of a growing concern parents and school districts have regarding student and faculty safety while on campus during school hours and school events. I want to thank the Spirit Lake School District, Representative John Wills and Senator Evans (who floor managed this bill) for the work they put into seeing HF 2586 come to the floor for passage. It is a pro-active and responsible option to have available for our schools.

This coming week in the legislature we will be finalizing our Fiscal Year 2025 budgets. We still have committee work to do but it is very possible this session of the 90th Assembly will be coming to a close soon, if not on schedule.

The best way to contact me is email at [email protected] or by cell (712) 330-5596. Have a great week!

Senator Dave Rowley, District 5

Serving: Clay (Partial), Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago