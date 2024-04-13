The NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series Present Brian Regan Live!

The NIACC Performing Arts & Leadership Series proudly present Brian Regan Live! at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 21st at 7pm. This presentation is part of the 2023-2024 Performing Arts and Leadership Series.

Critics, fans and fellow comedians agree: Brian Regan is one of the most respected comedians in the country with Vanity Fair calling Brian, “The funniest stand-up alive,” and Entertainment Weekly calling him, “Your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.” Having built his 30-plus year career on the strength of his material alone, Brian’s non-stop theater tour continuously fills the most beautiful venues across North America, visiting close to 100 cities each year.

Brian returns for his third season in Peter Farrelly’s TV series, Loudermilk, which premiered on April 27, 2021, streaming on Amazon Prime. Farrelly personally cast Brian in the series alongside Ron Livingston, Anja Savcic, Will Sasso and Mat Fraser. Brian is receiving praise for his portrayal of “Mugsy,” a recovering addict who is estranged from his family. The first two seasons of Loudermilk originally aired on AT&T’s Audience Network and moved to Amazon Prime on March 12, 2021.

On February 23, 2021, Brian premiered his second Netflix stand-up special, Brian Regan: On The Rocks, which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts, an outdoor amphitheater in Utah. Brian’s first Netflix special, Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers, premiered to rave reviews on November 21, 2017, and is also available as a vinyl album.

Brian stars in his own Netflix series, Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan, which premiered on Christmas Eve 2018. Brian and Jerry Seinfeld Executive Produce the four-episode original half-hour series that combines sketch comedy and stand-up.

Brian made his London debut on February 2, 2019 at The Leicester Square Theatre and he made his Kennedy Center debut with two sold-out shows on March 21 & 22, 2019. He appeared at Carnegie Hall on November 11, 2017 following years of performances in New York City’s finest theaters including Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Brian’s tour has included visits to Denver’s legendary 8600-seat Red Rocks Amphitheater and the 12,500-seat EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City.

In 2015, Brian made history with his stand-up special, Brian Regan: Live From Radio City Music Hall, as the first live broadcast of a stand-up special in Comedy Central’s history.

A regular on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Brian is the rare guest who the show invites on for two segments: a performance segment and a segment on the couch to chat with Jimmy. Previously, Brian was a regular guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, making 28 appearances on the CBS show.

Brian made a scene-stealing cameo in Chris Rock’s film, Top Five, and he is a guest on two episodes of Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which is now streaming on Netflix.

To learn more about this performance, visit their website at brianregan.com .

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 641-422-4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at niacc.edu/boxoffice.