News
Brad Hiscocks is the MBT Bank Bracket Bounce Champion!
Heidi Fedders (MBT), Champion Brad Hiscocks, and Karl Wooldridge (KIOW)
Brad Hiscocks of Britt was the 2024 MBT Bank Bracket Bounce Contest winner. His team, UConn, won their 2nd straight National Title, and Brad got $500.00 in cash for the win! Other prize winners were Brandon Heimer, Bob Roth, and Jim Brockhohn. Thank you to our great sponsors for helping make this possible!
MBT Bank based in Forest City
Britt Bar and Grill
Custom Paint and Collision of Forest City
McCloskey Appliance of Mason City and Garner
Forest City Ford