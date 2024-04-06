North Iowa Outdoors: Turkeys are Plentiful for Hunting Soon

Iowa’s turkey hunting season opens this weekend and it’s estimated up to 35-thousand hunters will participate this year. Nate Carr, an Iowa DNR conservation officer for Hardin and Hamilton counties, says the agency’s surveys are showing a healthy population of wild turkeys.

The first turkey season runs through Sunday and is for Iowa youth only. The first of the four regular seasons opens Monday and they’ll run through May 12th.

Carr reminds, there is a bag limit.

There was a free-for-all on Iowa turkeys in the early 1900s, and between hunting and drastic reductions in habitat, the big birds eventually disappeared from Iowa’s woodlands and forests. Wild turkeys were reintroduced in 1966 and have since expanded their numbers across the entire state. Learn more at www.iowadnr.gov.