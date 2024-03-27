During National Severe Weather Awareness Week, Feenstra Encourages Iowans to Prepare and Stay Safe

Today, during National Severe Weather Awareness Week, U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) issued the following statement encouraging Iowans to take necessary precautions to prepare for severe weather and noted his legislation to help the National Weather Service provide timely and accurate information to broadcasters, emergency managers, and the general public:

“During National Severe Weather Awareness Week, I encourage all Iowans to take precautions today to keep themselves and their families safe when storms and inclement weather undoubtedly strike. Stocking up on bottled water, keeping flashlights and batteries in accessible areas, and having an emergency plan are all important items to consider.

At the federal level, I’m also working to ensure that the National Weather Service has the tools and resources that it needs to provide timely updates to broadcasters, emergency managers, and the public. The National Weather Service’s current communications network – NWS chat – is old, outdated, and unreliable. That’s why I introduced legislation – which recently passed out of the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee – to replace NWS chat with a more dependable and consistent system that we can all count on.

As a father of four and a former storm watcher during my time as City Administrator of Hull, keeping our families safe is a top priority for me. By ensuring that our communities receive time-sensitive information from trusted sources, we can appropriately respond to unpredictable weather and save lives.”