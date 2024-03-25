It’s Severe Weather Awareness Week

This is Severe Weather Awareness Week as Iowans are reminded about some of the risks we may see during springtime, including thunderstorms, floods and tornadoes. Meteorologist Chad Hahn, at the National Weather Service, says it’s the ideal time for a refresher.

Anyone who’s recently moved to the state may not know how to react when the sirens sound and warn of an approaching twister.

A statewide tornado drill is planned for Wednesday at 10am as Iowans are urged to think about where they’d go at that moment, should a Tornado Warning be issued. Hahn says Iowa averages about 50 tornadoes a year, but last year, we had almost 70.

Other days during the week will include information about hail and wind safety, as well as lightning, thunderstorms and flooding. weather.gov/dmx