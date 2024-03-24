Eason Sentenced on Possession Charges

Rashad Eason of Clear Lake pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2nd Offense (Ecstasy),” an aggravated misdemeanor, and “Assault Causing Bodily Injury,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on August 22, 2023.

For Count 1, Eason was sentenced to four days in jail, a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges and court costs; fine suspended. For Count 2, Eason was sentenced to four days in jail, a criminal fine of $435.00, applicable surcharges and court costs. Eason must obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through all treatment recommendations.