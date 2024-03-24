Torres Sentenced on Harassment Charges

Jose Gonzalez Torres of Forest City pled guilty to “Harassment in the First Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on October 12, 2023.

Gonzalez Torres was sentenced to two years in prison; sentence suspended. Gonzalez Torres was ordered to pay a criminal fine of $855.00, applicable surcharges, and court costs; fine suspended. Gonzalez Torres will be under the supervision of the Department of Correctional Services for a period of two years.