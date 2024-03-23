Winnebago Industries Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, today reported financial results for the fiscal 2024 second quarter ended February 24, 2024.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Summary

Revenues of $703.6 million

Gross profit of $105.3 million, representing 15.0% gross margin

Net loss of $12.7 million, or $0.43 per share, includes charge of $32.7 million, or $1.12 per share, attributable to the refinancing of our 2025 convertible senior notes; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.93

Adjusted EBITDA of $49.8 million, representing 7.1% adjusted EBITDA margin

CEO Commentary

“Winnebago Industries performed in line with our expectations for the quarter, navigating the effects of ongoing softness in the RV and marine markets,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Happe. “As anticipated, wholesale shipments were constrained in the quarter, as dealers continued to closely manage inventory levels amid a higher interest rate environment and seasonal demand trends. Despite these macroeconomic challenges, we continue to demonstrate resilient profitability and an unwavering commitment to operational discipline that is reflected in the Company’s diversified portfolio of premium brands, investments in new products and technologies, and healthy balance sheet.”

“Purposeful innovation remains a core driver of our growth strategy, delivering customer-centric design and thoughtful, affordable technology to delight customers,” Happe continued. “In recent months we have introduced new models and features across our motorized and towable RV portfolios, enabling Winnebago, Grand Design RV and Newmar to further enhance our customers’ ability to be great outdoors. On the marine side, Chris-Craft recently launched a special 150th anniversary edition of its iconic Launch 27, while our Barletta brand continues to expand its product reach as the industry’s fastest-growing pontoon business.”

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

Revenues were $703.6 million, a decrease of 18.8% compared to $866.7 million for the comparable fiscal 2023 period, driven by lower unit sales related to market conditions and unfavorable product mix.

Gross profit was $105.3 million, a decrease of 28.3% compared to $146.8 million for the fiscal 2023 period. Gross profit margin decreased 190 basis points in the quarter to 15.0% as a result of deleverage and higher warranty experience compared to prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $64.2 million, a decrease of 3.0% compared to $66.2 million in the second quarter of last year, driven by lower incentive-based compensation.

Operating income was $35.4 million, a decrease of 53.8% compared to $76.8 million for the second quarter of last year.

Net loss was $12.7 million, compared to net income of $52.8 million in the prior year quarter. Reported net loss per share was $0.43, compared to reported earnings per diluted share of $1.52 in the same period last year. Results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024 included a charge of $32.7 million, or $1.12 per share, attributable to the loss on repurchase of a significant portion of our 2025 convertible senior notes. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $0.93, a decrease of 50.5% compared to adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.88 in the same period last year.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA was $49.8 million, a decrease of 43.7%, compared to $88.4 million last year.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Segments Summary

Towable RV

Three Months Ended ($, in millions) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Change(1) Net revenues $ 284.7 $ 342.5 (16.9) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.8 $ 39.3 (31.8) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.4 % 11.5 % (210) bps ($, in millions) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Change(1) Backlog $ 222.3 $ 278.2 (20.1) % (1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.

Revenues for the Towable RV segment were down compared to the prior year, primarily driven by a decline in unit volume related to market conditions and a reduction in average selling price per unit related to product mix and targeted price reductions, partially offset by lower discounts and allowances.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased compared to the prior year, primarily due to deleverage and higher warranty experience compared to prior year, partially offset by lower discounts and allowances.

Backlog decreased compared to the prior year due to current market conditions and a cautious dealer network.

Motorhome RV

Three Months Ended ($, in millions) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Change(1) Net revenues $ 338.4 $ 403.8 (16.2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.0 $ 42.5 (38.9) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.7 % 10.5 % (280) bps ($, in millions) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Change(1) Backlog $ 452.2 $ 872.7 (48.2) % (1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.

Revenues for the Motorhome RV segment were down from the prior year, due to a decline in unit volume related to market conditions, higher levels of discounts and allowances and unfavorable product mix, partially offset by price increases related to higher motorized chassis costs.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased compared to the prior year, primarily due to deleverage, higher warranty experience, higher discounts and allowances, and operational efficiency challenges, partially offset by cost containment efforts.

Backlog decreased from the prior year due to current market conditions and a cautious dealer network.

Marine

Three Months Ended ($, in millions) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Change(1) Net revenues $ 69.8 $ 112.9 (38.2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 4.4 $ 14.4 (69.7) % Adjusted EBITDA Margin 6.3 % 12.8 % (650) bps ($, in millions) February 24, 2024 February 25, 2023 Change(1) Backlog $ 102.9 $ 238.5 (56.9) % (1) Amounts are calculated based on unrounded numbers and therefore may not recalculate using the rounded numbers provided.

Revenues for the Marine segment were down from the prior year, primarily driven by a decline in unit volume related to market conditions, unfavorable product mix and higher discounts and allowances.

Segment Adjusted EBITDA decreased compared to the prior year, primarily due to deleverage and higher discounts and allowances, partially offset by lower incentive-based compensation.

Backlog for the Marine segment was down from the prior-year period due to a cautious dealer network.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of February 24, 2024, the Company had total outstanding debt of $694.8 million ($709.3 million of debt, net of debt issuance costs of $14.5 million) and working capital of $649.0 million. Cash flow provided by operations was $25.2 million in the Fiscal 2024 second quarter. During the quarter, Winnebago Industries completed a $350 million offering of convertible senior notes for refinancing 2025 maturities. The successful refinancing of its convertible senior notes underscores the Company’s strong operating performance and credit profile, and provides financial flexibility for future growth.

Future Mid-Cycle Organic Growth Targets

Winnebago Industries today announced future mid-cycle organic growth targets. These targets leverage the strength of the Company’s operating model, product innovation and business diversification, as well as the long-term secular growth trends driving consumer demand across the outdoor recreation markets. Market assumptions underlying the financial targets include North American RV retail volume at a mid-cycle, fiscal year range of 425,000 to 450,000 units and U.S. aluminum pontoon retail volume at a mid-cycle, fiscal year range of 60,000 to 63,000 units. The Company expects:

Net revenues of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion

Gross margin of 18.0% to 18.5%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.0% to 11.5%(2)

Free cash flow of $325 million to $375 million(2,3)

North American RV market share of more than 13%

U.S. aluminum pontoon market share of 13%

Organic non-RV revenue mix representing 15% to 20% of total revenue

“Interest in the RV and boating lifestyles remains strong, creating a secular tailwind that supports the anticipated long-term growth of our portfolio of exceptional brands and aligns with our vision to be the trusted leader in premium outdoor recreation,” Happe said. “As we enter the second half of fiscal 2024, we are encouraged by data indicating that RV inventory levels are returning to an equilibrium stage, though we remain aggressive in managing production output and overall costs in a targeted manner. Looking ahead, we will continue to rely on our flexible, high-variable cost structure to drive improved operating leverage, while capitalizing on innovation, product line expansion, channel partnerships, and operational excellence to achieve our future mid-cycle organic growth targets.”

Q2 FY 2024 Conference Call

Winnebago Industries, Inc. will discuss second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results and the Company’s mid-cycle organic growth targets during a conference call scheduled for 9:00 a.m. Central Time today. Members of the news media, investors and the general public are invited to access a live broadcast of the conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides via the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.wgo.net. The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries’ investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net.