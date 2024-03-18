AudioMediaNewsPolitics & Government

Garner Approves Central Park Worship Service

Photo of AJ Taylor AJ Taylor2 seconds agoLast Updated: March 16, 2024

Last year, the Garner Evangelical Free and Zion Evangelical Reformed Churches held a first ever joint worship service. The service was well received and they approached the Garner City Council about the possibility of repeating the service this year according to Garner Mayor Tim Schmidt.

The service was approved for June 23rd from 5pm to 7pm. organizers say that the service is open to the public and they are welcome to attend.

