Forest City YMCA makes policy changes dealing with locker room usage

The Forest City YMCA has made policy changes in response to a recent situation that resulted in several staff members resignations. The Forest City Family YMCA released the following statement on Facebook:

“At the Forest City YMCA, the safety and comfort of all members and guests is our top priority. Effective immediately, the following changes will be made. The Men’s, Women’s, Girl’s, and Boy’s locker rooms will be closed. The individual change locker room will still be available. All restrooms will be single use. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Forest City YMCA Director Cindy Rosas

Rosas talks about the immediate changes approved at the board meeting March 12th.

The changes come after a situation arose at the YMCA last Thursday, March 7th, in which two individuals who identified as transgender women utilized the women’s locker room. YMCA leadership say they were following Iowa law in allowing the locker room use. Several staff members resigned and one contacted Iowa Representative Henry Stone of Forest City about the situation. KIOW spoke with Representative Stone Tuesday night.

Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed a law signed by Governor Reynolds dealing with this issue, but as Stone says, it was narrowly defined.

Iowa State Representative Henry Stone. The Forest City YMCA’s policy changes take effect immediately.