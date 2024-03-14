Feenstra Joins Letter Requesting Answers from Biden Administration over Sanctuary-City Policies

U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) helped send a letter – led by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) – to President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas requesting answers over serious concerns that sanctuary cities are protecting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes from federal law enforcement, and, in some instances, releasing these criminals from custody.

“Sanctuary cities directly contradict the rule of law in our country and encourage illegal immigration. We are now hearing reports that sanctuary cities are actively releasing criminal illegal immigrants from jail even when federal law enforcement has ordered that these criminals remain in prison. These reckless policies threaten the safety of our kids, our families, and our communities,” said Rep. Feenstra. “I helped send a letter to President Biden and Secretary Mayorkas requesting clear answers as to why sanctuary cities are blatantly ignoring the orders of law enforcement and instead releasing criminal illegal immigrants back on to our streets. The American people deserve answers, and our communities deserve better. We can start by banning sanctuary cities and holding illegal immigrants accountable for their actions.”

In the letter, the lawmakers noted that, “We are especially concerned by the willful failure of sanctuary cities to hold criminal noncitizens in custody after federal law enforcement has issued detainers for their arrest. This refusal has on various occasions led to the release of violent offenders into American communities, posing a direct threat to public safety. We are asking you to take aggressive action to end the abuse of our nation’s border laws and discourage sanctuary cities from providing safe harbor to violent criminals who have entered our country illegally.”

“In September 2022, an identified MS-13 gang member with multiple criminal charges was convicted for illegally possessing an unregistered firearm. Shortly after, the Montgomery County Detention Center released him from custody despite a detainer being issued against him. It was not until months later that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) finally arrested him. More recently, our nation was devastated by the horrific death of Laken Riley, a nursing student from Augusta University, who was murdered by an illegal alien from Venezuela. Laken’s perpetrator had previously been arrested in New York City, only to be released by local authorities despite a detainer being issued against him,” the lawmakers continued.

The full letter can be found HERE.