Winnebago County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/12/24 (LIVE)

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet on Tuesday beginning at 9am. You can view the meeting live by clicking this link:

http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRYede2wUgnmNZpYlSRCDDg/live

The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Consider for approval minutes and agenda.

2. Julie Swenson, Treasurer to discuss, with possible action, Semi-Annual report.

3. Scott Meinders, Engineer will discuss secondary road matters.

4. Consider for approval Utility Permit for WCTA to bury fiber optic.

5. Auditor’s office will discuss drainage matters.

6. Sheriff’s office to discuss report on jail activity.

7. Open Forum.

8. Discuss quote from Midwest Waste LLC.

9. Discussion with possible approve action control access quote.

10.Discuss GO Possible Debt Schedule & Timeline

11.Consider for approval Auditor’s transfers.

12.Consider for approval County claims.

13. Consider for approval Payroll claims.