Hancock County Supervisors Address Pipeline Billing

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors continue to wait on the payment by Summit Carbon Solutions for engineering fees. At a recent meeting of the board, members of the public asked who was going to pay for current and future engineering inspections. Supervisor Florence “Sis” Greiman explained the need for the inspectors.

As a result, Summit Carbon Solutions now owes the county over $8,000 in engineering and inspection costs. Greiman stated that the county will not absorb those expenses.

Hancock County Drainage Clerk Ann Hinders told the board that no payment had been received from Summit Carbon Solutions. Greiman stated that the county was not going to wait in getting the billing out.

Supervisor Gary Rayhons was told that the bills would be honored by Summit Carbon Solutions, but Hinders has not seen anything, prompting Rayhons to take action again.

When the billing became a concern, Greiman was serving as the Chairwoman of the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. Rayhons assumed the title in January, but there has been no movement on payment by Summit.

Other counties in Iowa are also experiencing delinquent non-payments by Summit Carbon Solutions according to both Rayhons and Greiman. No timetable on payment of the Hancock County billing has been announced.