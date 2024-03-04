Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/4/24 (LIVE)
Join Zoom Meeting:
https://zoom.us/j/435128100
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:
1. Pledge of Allegiance
2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.
3. Determination of quorum
4. Approval of agenda & minutes
5. Approval of minutes
6. County Engineer
a. General
b. Road maintenance
c. Final Construction Progress Voucher for project BHOS-SWAP-CO98(83)–FB-98 for project closeout through
the DOT
d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project
7. Drainage
a. General
b. Drainage Claims
c. Work Orders
d. DD 14 – Project Bid Approval
e. DD 34 – Project Bid Approval
f. Appoint commissioners for DD 14, 26, 46 & 48 Reclassifications
8. Claims
9. Reports
10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes
11. Liquor License
12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update
13. Hay ground discussion
14. Water System Improvement Project
15. WINN-WORTH BETCO
16. EMS Continued Discussion
17. Randy Crawford – Replacement hire
18. Discussion/Possible Action – Health Insurance Incentive
19. Discussion/Possible Action – Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase
20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water
21. Budget Update/Discussion
22. Department Head Discussion
23. Supervisors – Weekly Reports
24. Next week’s Agenda Items for review
25. Discussion/Possible Closed Session per Iowa Code 21.5(j) – Potential Sale of Real Estate
26. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:
a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –
11:30 A.M.
b. CN/IANR Acquisition Webinar, hosted by Iowa Department of Transportation – March 4 – 1:00 P.M. or
March 5 – 9:00 A.M.
c. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.
d. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-15, 2024
e. Public Hearing on Designation of Expanded Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and on
Proposed Urban Renewal Plan Amendment – March 18 – 9:00 A.M.
f. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – March 25 – 10:00 A.M.
g. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25
– District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.
Adjourn