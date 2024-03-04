Worth County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/4/24 (LIVE)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/435128100

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 8:30am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

1. Pledge of Allegiance

2. Call to order – 8:30 A.M.

3. Determination of quorum

4. Approval of agenda & minutes

6. County Engineer

a. General

b. Road maintenance

c. Final Construction Progress Voucher for project BHOS-SWAP-CO98(83)–FB-98 for project closeout through

the DOT

d. Discussion/Possible Action – Secondary Roads/Conservation Building Project

7. Drainage

a. General

b. Drainage Claims

c. Work Orders

d. DD 14 – Project Bid Approval

e. DD 34 – Project Bid Approval

f. Appoint commissioners for DD 14, 26, 46 & 48 Reclassifications

8. Claims

9. Reports

10. Payroll Eligibility Verification/Salary Changes

11. Liquor License

12. Annual Manure Management Plan Update

13. Hay ground discussion

14. Water System Improvement Project

15. WINN-WORTH BETCO

16. EMS Continued Discussion

17. Randy Crawford – Replacement hire

18. Discussion/Possible Action – Health Insurance Incentive

19. Discussion/Possible Action – Alliant Energy’s Electric Rate Increase

20. PeopleService – Water/Waste Water

21. Budget Update/Discussion

22. Department Head Discussion

23. Supervisors – Weekly Reports

24. Next week’s Agenda Items for review

25. Discussion/Possible Closed Session per Iowa Code 21.5(j) – Potential Sale of Real Estate

26. Board members’ questions and inquiries. Items to be placed on future agendas:

a. WWB Executive Board Meeting – April 15 – Forest City Ambulance – 105 Hwy 69 S, Forest City –

11:30 A.M.

b. CN/IANR Acquisition Webinar, hosted by Iowa Department of Transportation – March 4 – 1:00 P.M. or

March 5 – 9:00 A.M.

c. Union Mediation – March 11 – 10:00 A.M.

d. ISAC Spring School & County Day at the Capitol – March 13-15, 2024

e. Public Hearing on Designation of Expanded Worth County Consolidated Urban Renewal Area and on

Proposed Urban Renewal Plan Amendment – March 18 – 9:00 A.M.

f. Public Hearing – Proposed FY25 Property Tax Levy – March 25 – 10:00 A.M.

g. Mike Galloway, Department Head Meeting regarding HF718 Impacts on County Government – March 25

– District Court Room – 1:00 P.M.

Adjourn