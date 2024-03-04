Hancock County Board of Supervisors Meeting 3/4/24 (LIVE)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today beginning at 9am. The proposed agenda is as follows:

9:00 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance

Review minutes

9:05 a.m. *Public forum

9:15 a.m. Jeremy Purvis, County Engineer, re: County Engineer’s update on Secondary Roads

9:30 a.m. Ann Hinders, drainage, discuss and possibly consider Hancock County Policies, Procedures, and Conditions for Landowner Projects Involving Crossing Easements, discuss and possibly consider Resolution by the Hancock County Board of Supervisors Regarding Restrictions on Activities within Drainage District Right of Way

9:45 a.m. First reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28

Possibly consider setting date and time for second reading of An Ordinance Readopting Portions

of the Existing Hancock County Code, and Repealing Ordinance 28

10:00 a.m. Consider claims

10:15 a.m. Consider Class C Retail Alcohol License for Slippery Elm In. DBA Slippery Elm Golf Course

with outdoor service

10:30 a.m. Teleconference with Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors and Tyler Conley, Bolton & Menk, re: consider engineer’s report on annexation of additional lands for JDD # 123-113 and

Cerro Gordo County DD #16 and set date and time for hearing on annexation report, consider

commissioner’s report on reclassification for JDD # 123-113 and Cerro Gordo County DD #16

and set date and time for hearing on reclassification of land report.

**Public comments during Public Forum only**

*=Public comments allowed during agenda item