Gov. Reynolds Statement on 8th Circuit Ruling Upholding Her Mask Mandate Prohibition in Schools

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement in response to the U.S. 8th Circuit ruling in The Arc of Iowa v Reynolds:

“While children were the least vulnerable, they paid the highest price for COVID lockdowns and mandates, but Iowa was a different story. Iowa was the first state to get students back in the classroom and we prohibited mask mandates in schools, trusting parents to decide what was best for their children. Elected leaders should always trust the people they serve, and I promise I would do it again.”