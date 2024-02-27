Forest City School District Announces Year-Round Online Spirit Shop

The Forest City School District, Forest City Indian Sports Boosters and Threads Algona have teamed to launch an online spirit shop that will be available to order from year-round. The online shop, called Forest City Spirit Shop, will feature a basic selection of Forest City (FC) and Indians-branded merchandise and apparel for all ages and sizes. Orders ship directly to customers.

“We’re excited to be able to have and share a year-round source for Forest City Schools brand items,” said Kristin Heidemann, Forest City Schools communications director. “Indian Sports Boosters, teams and other organizations will continue to offer opportunities to order items throughout the year as they always have. This provides another option when those stores are not available, for families new to the community or for those looking to purchase and ship a gift,“ Heidemann said.

A link to the store is located here. The link is also shown on the home page of www.forestcity.k12.ia.us and will be promoted on the district and Forest City Indian Sports Boosters social media pages.

The Forest City Spirit Shop is managed by a third-party vendor, Threads Algona, in partnership with the Forest City Indian Sports Boosters and the school district. All proceeds from the spirit shop will benefit Forest City athletics. A store-opening promotion of free shipping with a $50+ purchase is available through March 15. Orders placed by March 15 will also be eligible for a $50 Forest City Spirit Shop gift card drawing. Threads Algona estimates two to three weeks from the date an order is placed to ship.