Record Highs Possible Today

A Red Flag warning is posted Monday for most of Iowa and residents are warned not to do any open burning, as vegetation is very dry and winds will be gusting. Meteorologist Kristy Carter, at the National Weather Service, says high temperatures may climb into record or near-record territory in the 60s and 70s this afternoon.

She says any fires that are set could quickly spread and burn out of control. A big turnaround in temperatures is coming as forecasters say we’ll see lows across Iowa tomorrow night in the single digits and teens with snow possible.

Carter says the mid-week cold snap won’t last long with a return to warmer temperatures to welcome the first weekend of March.

The first day of Spring is March 19th.